Ancient shell horn can still play a tune after 18,000 years

This photo provided by researcher Carole Fritz in February 2021 a prehistoric wall painting depicting a bison, in a French cave discovered in 1931. Using modern microscopy techniques to examine how a conch shell found at the site was modified and hiring a French horn player to test it out, they found the shell could produce C, C sharp and D notes. By carbon dating other related artifacts in the cave, researchers estimate the age to be around 18,000 years, making the modified conch the world's oldest seashell instrument known. (Carole Fritz via AP)