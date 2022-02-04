GOP censures Cheney, Kinzinger, moves to pull out of debates

FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., listen as the House select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol meets on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 19, 2021. Republican Party officials have voted to punish Cheney and Kinzinger and advanced a rule change that would prohibit candidates from participating in presidential debates organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates. GOP officials took a voice vote to approve both measures at the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)