Turkmenistan leader's son wins presidential election

A woman dressed in Turkmen national dress casts her ballot at a polling station during presidential elections in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Turkmenistan citizens have voted in an election that could establish a political dynasty for the gas-rich Central Asian nation's leader. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, 64, announced the snap presidential election last month, setting the stage for his 40-year old son Serdar to take over. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)