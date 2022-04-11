Pakistani lawmakers to elect new PM after Imran Khan ouster

Maiza Hameed, an opposition lawmaker flashed victory sign as she arrives to attend the National Assembly session in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, April 11, 2022. Pakistani lawmakers are to choose a new prime minister on Monday, capping a tumultuous week of political drama that saw the ouster of Imran Khan as premier and a constitutional crisis narrowly averted after the country's top court stepped in. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)