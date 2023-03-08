On tap: Booze still allowed on Amtrak in New Hampshire

FILE - A conductor makes sure all is clear as the Amtrak Downeaster passenger train pulls out of the station, Dec. 14, 2021, in Freeport, Maine. Riders on the Amtrak train that runs from Maine to Boston will soon have to hold off on buying alcoholic beverages during the 35-mile stretch of the trip that goes through New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)