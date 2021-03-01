Deal reached to get California children back in classrooms

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference on the campus of California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, in this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, file photo. California's public schools could get $6.6 billion from the state Legislature if they return to in-person instruction by the end of March, according to a new agreement announced Monday, March 1, 2021, between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's legislative leaders. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)