Operator in limo crash that killed 20 convicted of manslaughter

FILE - Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people, walks outside during a lunch break in a new trial in Schoharie, N.Y., May 1, 2023. A jury found Hussain, the operator of a limousine service, guilty of second-degree manslaughter Wednesday, May 17, 2023, for a crash in rural New York that killed 20 people.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)