Argentine VP Cristina Fernández guilty, 6 years for fraud

Supporters of Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez, a former president, gather outside the court where judges are expected to announce the verdict in a corruption case against her in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The banner reads in Spanish "Everyone with Cristina." Three judges will soon announce their verdict in the corruption trial of Fernandez, accused of running a criminal organization that fraudulently directed about $1 billion in public works projects to her longtime ally when she was president. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)