Diverse group of cities have highest rates of gay households

In this April 7, 2019, photo, people with the Pride Alliance Network, sponsored by Starbucks, walk along Ocean Drive, during the 11th annual Pride Parade, as part of Miami Beach Pride week, in Miami Beach, Fla. Florida is now home to two metro areas with among the highest concentrations of gay and lesbian coupled households in the U.S., according to a new report released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Orlando and Miami had the fourth and sixth highest concentrations of same sex coupled households in the U.S. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)