Judge: Paper must run Page 1 statement on Meghan's legal win

FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leaves after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. A British judge on Friday March 5, 2012, ordered the Mail on Sunday to publish a front-page statement highlighting the Duchess of Sussex’s legal victory over the newspaper for breaching her copyright by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)