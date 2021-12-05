Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi to 4 years

FILE - Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi waits to address judges of the International Court of Justice on the second day of three days of hearings in The Hague, Netherlands on Dec. 11, 2019. Myanmar court on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 sentenced ousted leader Suu Kyi to 4 years for incitement, breaking virus restrictions. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)