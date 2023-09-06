A football coach who got job back after Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field has resigned

FILE - Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Wash., poses for a photo March 9, 2022, at the school's football field. Kennedy, the praying football coach who had a long legal battle to get his job back, resigned Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, after his first game back on the job. He cited multiple reasons for his resignation including taking care of an ailing family member out of state. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)