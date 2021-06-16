Malaysia court rules against coroner verdict in teen's death

In this image from video released by Malaysian Judiciary, High Court Judge Azizul Azmi Adnan, bottom center, Meabh Quoirin and Sebastian Quoirin, parents of French-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin, second left frame in the middle, attend the verdict for inquest into the death of Quoirin Wednesday, June 16, 2021. A Malaysian High Court found Wednesday that a coroner erred in ruling that the death of the teenager whose body was found near a jungle resort was likely due to a misadventure that didn't involve other people. (Malaysian Judiciary via AP)