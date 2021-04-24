HIV drugs run short in Kenya as people say lives at risk

Protesters hold placards during a demonstration over shortages of anti-retroviral (ARV) medicines, organized by people living with HIV or AIDS, sex-workers, members of the LGBT community, and their supporters, in the port city of Mombasa, Kenya Thursday, April 22, 2021. Kenyans living with HIV say their lives are in danger due to a shortage of anti-retroviral drugs donated by the United States amid a dispute between the U.S. aid agency and the Kenyan government. (AP Photo)