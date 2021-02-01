China blasts Pompeo over accusation of genocide in Xinjiang

Xu Guixiang, a spokesperson for Xinjiang's Communist Party, drinks as a screen showing a footage of former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during a press conference related to Xinjiang issues at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Xu accused Pompeo on Monday of trying to undermine Beijing's relations with President Joe Biden by declaring China's actions against the Uighur ethnic group a "genocide." (AP Photo/Andy Wong)