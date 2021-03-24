Pope, citing pandemic effect, cuts pay for cardinals, others

FILE - Cardinals listen as Pope Francis, background, delivers his Christmas greetings to the Roman Curia, in the Clementine Hall at the Vatican, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Pope Francis has ordered pay cuts for Holy See employees, including slashing cardinals’ salaries by 10%. Francis in a letter made public by the Vatican on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, noted that the pandemic emergency “negatively impacted all sources of revenue” for the Holy See and Vatican City State. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)