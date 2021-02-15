UK's chief mouser celebrates 10 years on the prowl

FILE - In this Saturday, March 23, 2019 file photo, demonstrators carry a poster with a picture of 10 Downing Street's cat Larry during a Peoples Vote anti-Brexit march in London. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)