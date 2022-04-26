Trump drawn to celebrity in weighing midterm endorsements

FILE - White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tapes her speech for the third day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Aug. 26, 2020. Republicans hoping to emerge from crowded primaries this year spent tens of thousands of dollars hiring operatives with ties to former President Donald Trump, including Conway, hoping those connections would give them a leg up on landing critical endorsements that would help them win.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)