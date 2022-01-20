19-year-old woman sets record for solo global flight

Belgium-British teenage pilot Zara Rutherford smiles after she landed with her Shark ultralight plane at the Egelsbach airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan.19, 2022. At the age of 19, she is set to land her single-seater Shark sport aircraft in Kortrijk, Belgium, on Monday, more than 150 days after setting out to become the youngest woman to circumnavigate the world solo. American aviator Shaesta Waiz was 30 when she set the previous benchmark.(AP Photo/Michael Probst)