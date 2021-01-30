Famous private eye Jack Palladino gravely injured in robbery

This Aug. 12, 1982 photo shows Private Investigator Jack Palladino. Palladino, who worked on high-profile cases ranging from the Jonestown mass suicides to celebrity and political scandals, is on life support after suffering a head injury during an attempted robbery. Palladino's stepson says the 70-year-old P.I. is not expected to survive the injury sustained Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 outside his San Francisco home, where for decades Palladino and his wife Sandra Sutherland conducted investigations on behalf of the famous and powerful, as well as the underdogs. (Eric Luse/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)