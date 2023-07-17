A 5-story apartment building collapses in Cairo and kills at least 9 people

Rescuers search through the rubble of a collapsed five-story apartment building in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, July 17, 2023. A five-story apartment building collapsed Monday in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, leaving several people dead, authorities said, as rescuers at the scene searched through the rubble. Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and a lack of maintenance are widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas. (AP Photo)