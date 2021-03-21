N. Korean diplomats leaving Malaysia after ties are severed

Kim Yu Song, center, a counselor at the North Korean Embassy to Malaysia, reads out a statement outside the embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Malaysia on Friday ordered all North Korean diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, an escalation of a diplomatic spat over Malaysia's move to extradite a North Korean suspect to the United States on money laundering charges. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)