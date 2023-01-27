Man who claimed he had bomb near Capitol pleads guilty

FILE - This undated file image provided by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia shows a government image of Floyd Ray Roseberry. A man who caused evacuations and an hourslong standoff with police on Capitol Hill when he claimed he had a bomb in his pickup truck outside the Library of Congress pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, to a charge of threatening to use an explosive. Roseberry faces up to 10 years behind bars and is scheduled to be sentenced in June. (United States District Court for the District of Columbia via AP)