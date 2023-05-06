California's Black reparations panel starts historic vote

FILE - Dawn Basciano holds up legal documents while speaking during public comments at the California Reparations Task Force meeting, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. She said her ancestors had land in Coloma taken by the state parks system. California's first-in-the-nation reparations task force will sign off Saturday, May 5, 2023, on key recommendations for how the state should apologize and atone for decades of discriminatory policies against descendants of U.S. chattel slavery. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)