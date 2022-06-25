Toronto police say a man is in custody after a series of alleged incidents early Saturday morning including multiple dog attacks, a carjacking and an attempt to steal a boat.
Police say there were a total of four reports in the city’s west end early Saturday, all involving what were thought to be the same man and a dog described as a 100-pound pit bull or mastiff.
Police say a man allegedly carjacked a vehicle from a ride-hailing service and set the dog to attack the driver, who was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Almost two hours later, police allege the man robbed a woman of her bike and set the same dog to attack her in a local park about two kilometres from the first location. The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the man then allegedly tried to steal a dinghy from the nearby Etobicoke Yacht Club.
Police say the dog has been handed over to animal services.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2022.