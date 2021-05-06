A man in charge of the maintenance of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Simcoe County, Ont., has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.
Provincial police say a commercial vehicle lost control, landed in a ditch and struck a tree at about 11 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2020.
The driver died of injuries he suffered in the crash.
He's been identified as 53-year-old Denis Garant of Toronto.
Police say that after a lengthy investigation, they found that the vehicle had a mechanical defect.
The 44-year-old Toronto man in charge of maintaining the vehicle was arrested earlier this week, and is due back in court in June.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021.