Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 12

Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:
____
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Kitchener: Makes an announcement. 9:30 a.m.
____
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
Paris: Announces details of mental health plan. 9:15 a.m.
West Lorne: Marks International Nurses Day. 12:30 p.m., West Elgin Community Health Centre, 153 Main St SS 1
Essex: Visits local campaign office. 3:30 p.m., Ron Leclair Campaign Office, 45 Arthur Ave.
____
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
Toronto: Makes an announcement. 9 a.m.
Markham: Holds a photo opportunity and speaks about buck-a-ride pledge. 11 a.m., Unionville GO.
Markham: Meets local business owners. 12:30 p.m., Maydoh Restaurant, 1661 Denison St.
St. Catharines: Participates in a meet and greet with supporters. 6 p.m., 224 Glenridge Ave.
____
Green party Leader Mike Schreiner
Toronto: Unveils platform. 10 a.m.
Toronto: Meeting with Toronto Star Editorial Board. 12 p.m.
Guelph: Participating in debate:Guelph Coalition for Social Justice. 7 p.m.
____
