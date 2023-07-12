Public health agency investigates after Air France passenger sat in blood-soaked area

Habib Battah is seen on an Air France flight from Paris to Toronto in a June 30, 2023, handout photo, as he is cleaning blood off his pet carrier backpack that had transferred from the plane carpet from a previous passengers hemorrhage. Canada's public health agency has opened an investigation after a passenger on an Air France flight from Paris to Toronto reportedly sat amid the uncleaned remnants of a previous passenger's hemorrhage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Habib Battah, *MANDATORY CREDIT*