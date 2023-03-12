MONTREAL - A young man going in the wrong direction on Highway 20 faces drunk driving charges following a head-on collision in the Montérégie region that left one dead and four injured.

Emergency services were called at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday after a pickup truck smashed into another vehicle in the freeway's westbound lanes in Sainte-Hélène-de-Bagot, about an hour east of Montreal.

Provincial police say five people were in the vehicle that was struck, with the driver and three passengers taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Catherine Bernard says a fourth passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

The 18-year-old man later died of his injuries.

Police say the 24-year-old truck driver was not injured and was arrested for driving while impaired.

