Ontario to pay 1/3 of incentives for both Stellantis, VW battery plants

A woman checks the status of the charge for her 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 EV at a charging station at a Scarborough, Ontario Canadian Tire on Wednesday June 14, 2023. Ontario has agreed to an auto pact with the federal government, to pay not just one-third of the production incentives in a deal with Stellantis and LG Energy Solution but also for a Volkswagen battery plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives