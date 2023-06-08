Advance voting opens in Toronto as mayoral hopefuls enter campaign's final stretch

Toronto mayoral candidates Josh Matlow, left to right, Olivia Chow, Mitzie Hunter, Brad Bradford, Mark Saunders and Ana Bailao take the stage at a mayoral debate in Scarborough, Ont. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Advance voting in Toronto's mayoral contest has opened, inaugurating the final stretch of the campaign with just over two weeks left before election day.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young