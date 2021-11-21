Former NDP MP Pierre Nantel to run as Parti Québécois candidate in key riding

MONTREAL - The Parti Québécois says it will be running a new candidate in the Marie-Victorin riding in Longueuil, south of Montreal.
Party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says former NDP MP Pierre Nantel, who held the seat of Longueuil—Saint-Hubert between 2011 and 2019 before being removed from the party, will run under the PQ banner in an upcoming byelection.
The seat in Marie-Victorin became vacant after Catherine Fournier was elected mayor of Longueuil on Nov. 7.
Nantel, who joined the Green party in the 2019 election, said during a press conference he has always been a sovereigntist and decided to run with the Greens due to the climate emergency.
Premier François Legault said on Nov. 13 the byelection will be held after Christmas.
The riding has historically been dominated by the Parti Québécois since 1985.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2021.