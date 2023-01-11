'She is alive': Sister of abducted woman says family is still hopeful one year later

Elnaz Hajtamiri is shown in an Ontario Provincial Police handout photo. OPP have said three men dressed in police gear snatched 37-year-old Hajtamiri on the evening of Jan. 12, 2022 from a relative's house in Wasaga Beach, Ont., and loaded her into a white Lexus SUV. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-OPP **MANDATORY CREDIT**