Plans are in place to send more nurses to a remote First Nation in northern Ontario that's had to limit its health-care services due to a nursing shortage.
The president of the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority says the first nurse is expected to arrive Friday in Kashechewan First Nation.
The fly-in community of about 1,900 people has been running its nursing station with just two nurses since last week and has been treating only emergencies as a result.
Lynne Innes says there are plans to send a total of six additional nurses and a nurse practitioner over the month of September to shore up health-care staffing in the community.
Kashechewan community leaders raised the alarm about the situation last week over health-care services like blood work and prenatal care not being offered.
Indigenous Services Canada runs health-care in Kashechewan, with some physician and other services provided by Weeneebayko Area Health Authority, but Innes said her organization was asked to aid in finding agencies to help with the nurse shortage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2022.