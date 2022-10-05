Man dies after stabbing at Toronto's Allan Gardens park

A Toronto Police logo is shown at Toronto Police Services headquarters on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

TORONTO - Police are investigating the death of a man in a stabbing at a prominent Toronto park.

Toronto police say they received reports that a man had been stabbed at the Allan Gardens botanical garden at Jarvis St. and Carlton St. just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say the man, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police have not identified the victim.

They say a male suspect, described as five-foot-eight and in his 20s, fled toward Jarvis St.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2022.

