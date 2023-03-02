One man, six youth charged with attempted murder in stabbing outside Brampton school

Peel Regional Police say an 18-year-old man and six boys have been charged with attempted murder in an alleged stabbing outside a school in Brampton, Ont. Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

 ROY

BRAMPTON, Ont. - Police say an 18-year-old man and six youth have been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing outside a school in Brampton, Ont., this week.

Peel Region police say officers and paramedics responded Monday morning and found a 17-year-old suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound.

They say the teen was taken to a trauma centre and was later deemed to be in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police say they've arrested an 18-year-old man from Brampton and six male youth, including one who was also charged with pointing a firearm and uttering death threats.

They also say three search warrants were executed on Brampton homes and two vehicles after the investigation, and two replica firearms were seized.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents the release of the names of the youth charged in the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2023.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.