Quebec reports 127 COVID-19 cases, three deaths as hospitalizations remain stable

MONTREAL - New COVID-19 cases in Quebec crept back above the century mark today as the province reported 127 confirmed infections and three additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
The number of people in hospital and in intensive care both remained stable, at 161 and 40, respectively.
The province says another 97,047 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, with more than 7.5 million doses doled out since the mass inoculation campaign began.
As of today, all Quebecers age 18 and up can use the province's online booking system to move up their appointments for second vaccine doses.
Health officials announced five new vaccine clinics would be offering the Moderna vaccine on a walk-in basis today for both first and second doses.
The clinics are located in businesses in the Quebec City, Montérégie and Chaudière-Appalaches regions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2021.