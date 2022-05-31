Power outages continue in eastern Ontario following storm on May 21

Vehicles remain crushed under trees and power lines in the Ottawa Valley community of Carleton Place, Ont. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, after a major storm hit parts of Ontario and Quebec on Saturday leaving extensive damage. Thousands of people in eastern Ontario have ongoing power outages after a deadly storm swept across the province 10 days ago. Hydro Ottawa says that 3,500 of its customers are still without power. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick