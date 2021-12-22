Quebec adds 6,361 COVID-19 cases, passes 500K infections since pandemic began

MONTREAL - Quebec is reporting a record 6,361 new COVID-19 cases as Premier François Legault is expected to address the province today after hinting more restrictions are on the way.
Health officials say there have been two more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus and hospitalizations rose by 30 to 445, with 88 patients in intensive care — unchanged from the previous day.
Today's case count is nearly 1,300 higher than on Tuesday, and the latest surge pushed Quebec past 500,000 total cases since the pandemic began in 2020.
Legault wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that Quebec faces "very difficult choices" and said he would announce the government's decisions today.
On Monday, Health Minister Christian Dubé closed bars, gyms and schools and warned that further restrictions could be coming, depending on new projections on the spread of the virus and its impact on hospitalizations.
Quebec's public health institute said Tuesday that the more transmissible Omicron variant now accounts for around 80 per cent of new infections in the province.
Quebec has asked the federal government to provide military support as it attempts to increase the pace of administering third doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Late Tuesday, federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said the rising case counts in Quebec are deeply concerning and the federal government will work with the province.
