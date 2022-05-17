Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 17

Ontario Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford, left to right, Ontario New Democratic Party Leader Andrea Horwath, Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca and Green Party of Ontario Leader Mike Schreiner debate during the Ontario party leaders' debate, in Toronto, Monday, May 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Toronto: Makes an announcement. 10 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Toronto: Makes an announcement about fixing schools. 9 a.m., Outside Sir Oliver Mowat Collegiate Institute, 5400 Lawrence Ave East

Peterborough: Makes an announcement about mental health supports in schools. 1:45 p.m., Outside 1444 Monaghan Road

Kingston: Makes a campaign stop. 5:30 p.m., Stone City Ales, 275 Princess St.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Holds a post-debate rally. 8:15 a.m., Woodbine Banquet Hall, 30 Vice Regent Blvd.

Toronto: Makes an announcement on improving work-life balance for Ontario workers. 11:30 a.m., 49 Voyager Crt

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Toronto: Makes an announcement on youth and climate. 9 a.m., Bloor-Bedford Parkette, 248 Bloor St W, Toronto

Huntsville: Makes an announcement on housing. 4:30 p.m., River Mill Park

Huntsville: Canvasses downtown. 5 p.m., starting at River Mill Park

