Andrea Horwath returns to her political roots as mayor-elect of Hamilton

Andrea Horwath, Ontario NDP Leader, announces her resignation as party leader during her campaign event in Hamilton, Ontario Thursday, June 2, 2022. In the immediate wake of a June provincial election loss that saw her step down from a 13-year tenure at the helm of Ontario's New Democratic Party, Andrea Horwath couldn't muster up the energy to cook or bake, how she usually deals with stress.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton