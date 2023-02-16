One student injured after shooting at Toronto high school, one student wounded

TORONTO - The Toronto District School Board says a student has been injured after a targeted shooting at a high school in the city.
The board did not provide details on the student's condition.
Toronto police say the shooting took place around noon at Weston Collegiate Institute, which is attended by Grade 9 to Grade 12 students.
Police say a suspect has fled the scene.
The TDSB says the school is in lockdown, which will be lifted shortly, and students will be relocated to the nearby Weston Memorial Junior Public School and C. R. Marchant Middle School.
Police did not have a description of the suspect but say there is no danger to the public.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2023.