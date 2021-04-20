Eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder set to appear in court

An eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder in the death of a man at a hospital is set to appear in court. Police have accused Dr. Brian Nadler of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger, who lived in Point-Claire, Que., on March 25.

L'ORIGNAL, Ont. - An eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder in the death of a man at a hospital is set to appear in court today.

Police have accused Dr. Brian Nadler of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger, who lived in Point-Claire, Que., on March 25.

Police say they are investigating the doctor in connection with several other deaths at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

Nadler faces one count of first-degree murder.

His lawyer says Nadler maintains his innocence.

Police say they were called on March 25 to the hospital, where Poidinger was declared dead and officers arrested Nadler.

