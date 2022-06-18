One man dead, another injured following double shooting in Toronto

TORONTO - Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a man died from gunshot wounds in Toronto.
The Toronto Police Service says officers responded to a call after shots were heard late Friday evening in the Etobicoke area of the city.
It says a man who'd been shot died at the scene despite officers' efforts to save him.
Police say a man who walked into a nearby hospital suffering from gunshot wounds is believed to have been injured in the same incident.
They say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
Investigators are calling on any witnesses with dashcam footage or businesses with video surveillance to contact police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2022.