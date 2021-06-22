Man arrested after allegedly making threats outside Ontario Premier Doug Ford's home

TORONTO - A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly yelling threats while holding a large knife outside Ontario Premier Doug Ford's home.
A spokeswoman for Ford said the alleged incident happened on Monday.
Ivana Yelich said the accused man showed up outside Ford's home in Toronto with a "large butcher's knife."
She said an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was on site arrested the man.
"The premier thanks the officer for his quick action and bravery, which resulted in no harm to anyone involved in the incident," Yelich said in a statement.
A spokesman for the OPP confirmed the arrest.
Toronto police, who took over the investigation, said in a statement that the call came in just before 6 p.m. on Monday.
Police said the man allegedly slashed tires on "multiple vehicles" before approaching the home.
The 44-year-old Toronto man was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and 11 counts of mischief.
He was set to appear in court Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2021.