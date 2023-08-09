Inquest to be held into 2017 deaths of couple shot in Ontario hospital

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont., is shown on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The date of an inquest into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a married couple after a 2017 police-involved shooting in the southern Ontario hospital has been announced. A media statement by the Ontario Solicitor General says 70-year-old William Thomas Ryan, known as Tom, shot his wife Gladys Helen Ryan, 76, while the couple was in hospital in Oct. 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn