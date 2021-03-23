Two bodies recovered after Oshawa, Ont., house fire, two people still unaccounted for

Two bodies have been recovered from the wreckage of a house fire in Oshawa, Ont., while two people remain unaccounted for, officials said Tuesday, noting that there will be a lengthy investigation into the blaze.
Five people made it out of the century-old row home after the fire broke out around 1 a.m. Monday, authorities said.
Family and friends have said they believe two children and two men did not escape the fire.
Durham regional police said Tuesday that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the identities of the bodies recovered.
The Office of the Fire Marshal said its investigators were at the scene on Tuesday, ready to get to work.
"The most important part right now is shoring up the building, making sure it's safe for our investigators to do the investigation," said Fire Marshal Jon Pegg.
"I can tell you this will be a very thorough and a very long investigation."
Durham regional police said they are conducting a parallel investigation into the fire.
The Office of the Fire Marshal said it has investigated three other fires on the same road in Oshawa.
There were two arsons – one in 2016 and one in 2002 – but no one died, a spokeswoman for the office said. There was also an accidental fire in 2006 where one person died and careless smoking was determined to be the cause, the office said.
Thirty-two people have died in fires in January and February this year, according to data from the Office of the Fire Marshal.
Four people died in a fire south of Ottawa on Jan. 10, the result of faulty lights that likely sparked a dry Christmas tree.
Four more people died in a fire at a Toronto home on Jan. 29. The Office of the Fire Marshal said that blaze was likely due to an electrical failure in the ceiling. There were no working smoke detectors in the home, it said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.