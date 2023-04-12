City of Toronto, MLSE draft deal protecting company from 2026 World Cup losses

Canada's Tajon Buchanan, left, clears the ball in front Morocco's Hakim Ziyech during World Cup soccer action against Morocco in Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 1, 2022. The City of Toronto and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment have drafted an agreement detailing their proposed partnership surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which aims to shield the company from suffering any losses related to matches in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manu Fernandez