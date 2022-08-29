TORONTO - Ontario will skip public hearings for legislation that would allow hospital patients awaiting long-term care to be transferred to a nursing home without their consent, despite concerns from seniors and advocates.
The Progressive Conservative government passed a motion to advance the bill without having it considered by committee or be subject to public hearings.
"We need them in a home," Premier Doug Ford said in the legislature Monday.
The Opposition NDP sought to stop the government from skipping the public hearing process, but that motion failed.
The province says there are about 6,000 patients in hospital who require an "alternate level of care" and should be discharged from hospital. Among those patients, 2,000 are on a waiting list for long-term care homes, the province said.
Hospitals across the province have shuttered emergency departments for hours or days due to a severe nursing staff shortage in recent months.
Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra has said the legislation will free up badly needed acute care beds in hospitals.
"Experts agree that the best place for somebody who has been discharged from hospital, who is on the long-term care home waiting list to wait for their preferred home of choice, is in a long-term-care home, not in a hospital bed," Calandra said during question period on Monday.
The legislation does not allow patients to be physically moved to a long-term care home, but it remains unclear what would happen if a patient refused a transfer.
Calandra has said patients should "absolutely" be charged day rates if they refuse to move, but did not say how much that would be.
He also has not said when alternate-level-of-care patients should be charged $62-a-day co-pay, which advocates say is similar to what they would pay in long-term care, or when they should be subject to a hospital's uninsured rates, which can be thousands of dollars a day.
The NDP, Liberal and Green parties called the government's move to bypass public hearings anti-democratic.
"Why are we not respecting our seniors?" said NDP long-term care critic Wayne Gates.
"They quite frankly built this province, they raised us, they need in their senior years to be treated with respect and dignity."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2022.