Advocates call for COVID-19 vaccination plan for migrant and undocumented workers

TORONTO - Advocates are calling on federal and provincial governments to ensure migrant and undocumented workers have access to COVID-19 vaccines.
The Migrant Rights Network made the call today along with doctors and labour leaders.
They say they are concerned that thousands of migrant and undocumented workers will not get the vaccine because of their immigration status.
The group says the vaccine should be provided to the workers free of charge and must not require a health card to obtain.
They also say the shot should not be mandatory and health care providers must train people providing the doses to ensure they don't turn away migrant or undocumented workers.
The Ontario government has not said if temporary foreign workers employed on the province's farms would have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2021.